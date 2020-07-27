The leader of the Alliance for National Transformation party (ANT), Maj. Gen.Mugisha Muntu has warned youths against being compromised to make wrong choices in the forthcoming elections.

Muntu made the remarks on Monday during a zoom meeting organized by Action Aid Uganda and the Democratic Governance Facility(DGF) about youths and their participation in the forthcoming general election.

“Youths are majority but have failed to have a common voice to address problems affecting you. The future of this country is in your hands. Why should you accept to be compromised with shs 1000 which cannot even buy one chicken,” Muntu said.

The Alliance for National Transformation leader warned youths that it will always haunt them if they make wrong choices because they have been compromised with money.

Muntu however took a swipe at politicians involved in the vice of using money to win favour of voters, noting that corruption has no place in the country.

“If you are aspiring to take power, be disciplined and transparent but not corruption. Don’t compromised voters through bribery.”

Former Serere Woman MP Alice Alaso asked youths to always participate in the politics of their country, noting that this way, they will help put things correct.