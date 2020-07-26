The former state minister for ICT and National Guidance, Idah Nantaba, has said she knows nothing about the arrest of Kadongokamu singer Gerald Kiweewa.

Kiweewa was arrested on allegations of defaming the legislator and the force confirmed that is currently being interrogated at CID.

According to police,the MP insists that Kiweewa’s song, “Nantaba” does not only attack and defame her, but it also spreads hatred.

“It is as if this musician intends to make people hate me. I can’t tolerate that kind of attack,” a detective quoted Nantaba as saying in her statement.

But Nantaba denied making such a statement saying that within the force there are wrong people who are trying to tarnish her name for what she does not know.

“I have heard about the arrest of the singer Kiweewa from different artists but I want to stress that I am not responsible for his arrest. I don’t know anything,”she said during an interview.

Nantaba said that she is not a fan of music noting that she rarely follows what is trending in the entertainment industry apart from listening to some few songs that are instrumental to her life.

“I was very shocked to hear that singer Gerald Kiweewa was arrested because of me. I am not responsible for his arrest. Our police is full of bad people. Maybe there is plan to tarnish my name,”she said.

Nantaba warned the singer that some bad elements in the force are trying to use her name to cause harm to him and later put blame on her.

“They are finding a way to tarnish my name and this could be part of their plans,”she said.

The video of the song which also features Dina Rukoti was created and released about three months ago by Runo Concepts, Kiweewa sings that Nantaba should leave Zaake because she is the reason why he is always beaten to a pulp.

The song talks about Nantaba, a beautiful girl who is loved by both young and old men, rich and poor because of her physical appearance.

Kiwewa is not the first Ugandan musician to be arrested for composing a song that has rubbed prominent persons the wrong way.

Two years ago, David Mugema, a musician, and his music producer, Jonah Muwanguzi, were accused of composing a song that “disturbed President Museveni peace.”