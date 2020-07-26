President Museveni will on Tuesday be nominated as the ruling National Resistance Movement flag-bearer, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama has said.

“President Museveni will on Tuesday, be officially nominated as the NRM presidential flag-bearer at the NRM electoral commission offices,”Wanyama said on Saturday evening.

He however said that in a bid to follow the Coronavirus guidelines, a few journalists, especially from TVs will be allowed to cover the event live so that others can follow but also ensure social distancing.

On Thursday, the NRM party Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi declared Museveni as a sole candidate for the seat of the party national chairman after his contender failed to fulfill all the requirements.

Tanga also declared Museveni the sole candidate for party presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming election.

“As per yesterday, no one had picked nomination forms to carry the party flag in the forthcoming elections,”Dr.Tanga Odoi told journalists.

Sole candidate

Last year, CEC, the ruling NRM party’s top organ granted Museveni a life presidency card by unanimously endorsing him as party leader and flag bearer for the upcoming elections in 2021 and beyond.

The decision was made at the end of the five-day retreat of the ruling party’s top organ sitting at the Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district on Tuesday after a motion moved by the government chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa was supported by all members.

The Constitutional court, in a majority decision of 4-1 early this month dismissed an application by 11 NRM MPs challenging Museveni’s sole candidature in next year’s general election.

The NRM MPs including Theodore Ssekikubo ( Lwemiyaga County), Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) Patrick Oshabe Nsamba (Kassanda North), Mbwatatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya County), Samuel Lyomoki (Workers MP), Silvia Akello, (Otuke district), Susan Amero (Amuria Woman MP), James Acidri (Maracha East County) and Bildad Moses Adome (Jie County) had challenged CEC’s decision to endorse Museveni as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2021 elections and beyond.

The judges of the Constitutional Court dismissed the application arguing that there was nothing constitutional for them to interpret.