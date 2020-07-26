First son Muhoozi Kainerugaba together with the Minister for Gender Frank Tumwebaze have tipped UBC’s head of content Cedric Babu to unseat Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko in the 2021 general elections.

Babu, a son of seasoned aviator, Capt Francis Babu declared intentions to unseat Nsereko early this year.

“With the 2021 general elections looming in Uganda, no other seat is set to be as hotly contested as that of Kampala Central, with a number of candidates officially declaring their interest. Kampala is the capital and largest city of Uganda. With the city being home to an estimated 1,680,800 people, 31% of Uganda’s urban population, any candidate is set to face an uphill task to campaign in one of the country’s most ethnically and socially diverse regions. None more so than myself, Cedric Babu Ndilima,” he said.

Following the declaration, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has thrown his weight behind Babu, labeling him the future of Kampala.

“Me and my brother (Cedric Babu), all those who believe in a Uganda that is greater than tribe and political orientation will support him for MP Kampala Central. The future of Uganda is in a new generation that knows no tribe or language,” Muhoozi said.

Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze also followed in proclaiming support for Babu.

“Great guy Cedric. He has my prayers and support too. Thank you Muhoozi Kainerugaba for bolstering the will and ambitions of Generational comrades,” he said.

The comments by the two leaders sparked social media debate and a section of users lashed out at Cedric Babu, promising he stands no chance.

However, Babu said he would not be deterred by naysayers.

“Most people out here showing love. Much appreciated! For the few who trying to steal people’s joy I am just going to keep smiling,” he said.

