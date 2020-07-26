Former Soroti Municipality MP and NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula has warned that intrigue and cliques are the cancers that will kill the ruling party.

Mukula made the remarks on Saturday at Hotel Africana where he met his coordination team ahead of the August 7, 2020 party elections in which he is vying to retain the seas as NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda.

“The biggest problem in NRM party is intrigue and cliques. In fact the biggest problem for NRM is NRM itself. There are people who are here today and the other day they are the other side. At night they are in another party but during day time, they are in NRM,”Mukula said.

He said that the party should have trustworthy members who preach its gospels day and night but not those who will die for the party any time.

“If we don’t address these things, they will become a cancer that will kill our party,” he warned.

Making a case for his candidature, Mukula told his coordinators that whereas the ruling party has many members, a few of them are not committed to supporting it with all their hearts.

He said many rich businessmen who are supporters don’t remit anything to support the party activities; a thing he said on many occasions leaves the party on its knees as it looks for funds.

“I have always done everything within my means to support my party. In the 2016 election, I offered my chopper to fly around the country to campaign for President Museveni for four months. That was my contribution to the party,”Mukula said.

“However, there are many people in our party richer than NRM but contribute nothing to the party. I do support the party with my meager resources.”

The meeting was also attended by the State Minister for Lands in charge of Housing, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi who is vying to become the NRM Vice Chairperson in charge of Western Uganda and State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda who is vying to become the NRM Vice chairperson for Central Uganda.

Kiwanda told the coordinators that it is high time they ensured Mukula returns to the Central Executive Committee considering the many sacrifices he has made for the ruling party.

“Go out and spread the gospel about Mukula. I have worked with him for a long time and helped me to enter parliament as a young man in 2001 but I have come to realize that he is committed to the NRM,”Kiwanda said.

“He is a cadre who has grown in the NRM system and is the right person to return to the CEC.”

The two ministers however wooed Mukula’s coordinators to help them convince voters so they too could join the Central Executive Committee.

The race for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) top positions in the ruling NRM party has taken shape with incumbents battling with party members for regional vice chairpersons.

According to the NRM electoral commission roadmap, between August 7 and 8, 2020, the party will hold its National Delegates’ conference in line with Covid-19 guidelines to elect the presidential flag bearer, national chairperson and vice-chairpersons.