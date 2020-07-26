MISS D

When men cheat, the first question that any normal woman (some of them b**ches aren’t normal) will ask is, “what is she offering that I can’t or haven’t offered?”

I need to first clarify that some men are simply whores, and there is something that will always excite them about new choochkie.

Some women do not understand why their man jumps from one hole to another, and yet somewhere there is another man claiming that all women are the same.

I want to make it very clear that women are not and will never be the same in bed. Choochkie can never be the same; from the scent, tightness, and wetness.

No man should tell a woman that what they offer, he can get from somewhere else. Like products, there is premium choochkie and then of course access package.

Sex is not just about the choochkie. Actually, choochkie is the climax of all things sex. Read that again.

Sex stems from how you dress for the act. From the high heels, the scent you wear for the night, how you hold your hair, the bra that you wear (even when you have to get rid of it), every little thing counts.

Fewer words and more action. And not just wet floors and hard sticks. No, even the lighting in the room matters.

Learn to put in work to show the other person that you also want to be there; that you want them too.

This is to the ladies. We need to stop pretending that we have sex just to please the men in our lives. We want it too, scratch that, there are days we crave the sex.

Let us put in the work and not give anyone a reason to step out. Sometimes if he is stepping out, it is because your sex has become basic. Basic sex is lying down and letting him do all the work.

Some women have never licked the nipples of their men. How sad. Nothing is sexier than to feel your man groan when you are busy working his body.

On a day you want some, one look at you from your lover should tell them that you are ripe and ready for them. Sex is and should always be fun.

Learn to be curious about sex. Learn to ask your friends how they do it. Having information doesn’t hurt. You can also read about sex. Do not depend on adult videos for your sex life. NEVER.

Till next week, enjoy the sheets

Miss D is a sex counsellor and love therapist.