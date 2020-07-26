An 80- year -old female resident of Mengo, Kisenyi III has become the second person to die of Coronavirus in Uganda the Ministry of Health has announced.

The deceased, according to the ministry, was first admitted at Platinum hospital in Kampala after presenting signs and symptoms of Coronavirus but was later taken to Mengo hospital where she passed on Friday, July, 24,2020.

“She presented with cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing. She later passed on at 6:30pm. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement said..

According to Dr. Olaro Charles, who spoke on behalf of the Director General Health Services, samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe and Makerere University laboratories and all confirmed the the cause of death as Coronavirus.

“Post mortem samples were analyzed both at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Makerere University Laboratoroes and confirmed for SARS-COV-2. The contact tracing process have been initiated. Additional information will be shared accordingly,”he said.

The Ministry of Health also announced 12 new Covid-19 cases including a truck driver who arrived via Mirama hills and seven contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Of the 12, three are from Tororo, two from Mbale, one from Kampala and one from Isingiro whereas one returnee arrived from Kenya.

Others included alerts with one from Amuru and two from Kampala one of which had passed on Friday.

The cumulative Coronavirus cases in the country are now 1115, with 975 cumulative recoveries and 2 deaths.