Cabinet has approved a Boda Boda Free Zone in Kampala, where entry and access to all cyclists will be prohibited.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his 19th and latest address on the Covid-19 situation in the country allowed Boda Bodas to resume carrying passengers and luggage starting on July 27, 2020 after almost four months of carrying only luggage.

Cabinet through the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Security have now come up with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that all riders nationwide will have to abide by.

“Specifically for Kampala Capital City, cabinet approved Boda Boda Free Zone where all Boda Bodas are prohibited from entering / accessing,” a statement on the KCCA website reads.

According to the KCCA website, “the Boda Boda Free Zone will run along the following boundaries; Wampewo Roundabout – Jinja Road to Kitgum House junction – Access Road – Mukwano Road to Clock Tower – Kafumbe Mukasa Road – Kisenyi Road – Mackay Road – Kyaggwe Road – Watoto Church-Bombo Road – Wandegeya – Hajji Muda Kasule Road – Mulago roundabout – Kamwokya junction – Sturrock Road – Prince Charles Drive – Lugogo Bypass – Jinja Road – Wampewo Roundabout.”

For a layman, a rider accessing Kampala City from Kamwokya will have to stop at the Mulago Roundabout, those accessing the city from Entebbe Rd will stop at Usafi market.

Those accessing the city from Kibuli will stop in the Industrial Area and those Ggaba will stop in Nsambya.

Riders from Bombo road will have to stop at Wandegeya as they will not be allowed to cross to Kamwokya.

Cabinet also resolved that going forward, all boda bodas in Kampala City, will have to operate at gazetted boda boda stages and each gazetted stage will have a unique reference code and this will be its name.

Boda boda operators will have to be registered at any of the gazetted stages and that will serve as their address to enable contact tracing in case of Covid-19 infection.

The riders are however at liberty to register at any gazetted stage of their choice and according to KCCA, no rider shall pay any fees to anybody for registration.

KCCA said in a statement that, “anybody soliciting a bribe should be reported to the relevant authorities.”

Boda Boda App companies like SafeBoda in Kampala will also be mandated to share the register of all their members after the members have been registered to a gazetted stage.