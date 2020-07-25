The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Peter Ogwang has said that the African Leadership Institute (AFLI) was not cleared by the Parliamentary commission to do their research on the performance of legislators in the 10th Parliament.

Ogwang who was a Parliamentary Commissioner by the time the AFLI tabled their request said they turned it down reasoning that the organisation lacked the capacity to produce a truthful report.

Yet AFLI on July 23 luanched the Parliamentary Performance Scorecard 2018-2019 assesing the preformance of the MPs.

According to the report, some MPs performed dismally because they dodged House sittings.

This has rubbed some of them, especially ministers, the wrong way.

One of them, Ogwang said he surprised to see AFLI launch the report yet their research was never cleared.

Ogwang punched holes into the findings of the report saying it lacked facts on ground as they did not consider constituency outreaches of the legislators.

He said it disadvantaged ministers many of whom rarely attend parliament sittings because they are always engaged in government work.

“The findings of the African Leadership Institute on the performance of members of the cabinet was biased as they lack information on their deliberations of what transpires in their weekly cabinet meetings,” he said.