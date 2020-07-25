The former chairperson of Electoral Commission, Dr Badru Kiggundu, has been appointed the new chairperson of the board of directors of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Kiggundu will replace, Dr Eng Christopher Ebal whose term of office has expired.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the state minister for ICT, Peter Ogwang, confirmed the appointment.

Ogwang said the decision to appoint Kiggundu was agreed upon during a cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe on Monday last week.

He also said the former speaker of East Africa legislative Assembly,Dan Kidega, was approved as a member of the NWSC board.

Ogwang also revealed that cabinet approved the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 noting that “It will provide for deterrent penalties for theft of electricity and vandalism of electrical facilities,”

According to Ogwang the objectives of the Bill include; provision of additional functions to the Electricity Regulatory Authority on top increasing its funding allocation from 0.3% to 0.7% of the revenue received from generated electrical energy.

About Kiggundu

Kiggundu is a civil engineer, academic and consultant, who also serves as the chairman of the presidential select committee responsible for the supervision of the successful completion of both Isimba Hydroelectric Power Station and Karuma Hydroelectric Power Station.

He served as the chairman of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, for 14 consecutive years, from 2002 until 2016.

Kiggundu was born in 1945 to the late Hajji Yunus Luswa, and the late Hajati Kabugo Namatovu. Kiggundu is one of the 23 children fathered by Hajji Luswa.