The DP Bloc, a special purpose vehicle of the Democratic Party, has endorsed Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as their presidential candidate for the coming 2021 election

The announcement comes at time when disagreements have rocked the oldest political party in the land.

Some of the party’s senior members have severally clashed with Norbert Mao, the party’s president general.

While addressing the media on Friday, the secretary general of the bloc, Medard Sseggona, said the bloc has already started to foster an arrangement with National Unity Platform(NUP), the political wing of Kyagulanyi’s People Power movement.

He noted that the discussion involves agreement on the symbols to use when fielding candidates.

“We have built consensus among ourselves inside the bloc to actualise our engagements under People Power family in a formal structured understanding that we will leave no player out, “he said.

He declared their readiness to support Robert Kyagulanyi for the presidential seat but noted that they are not going to join NUP for now, unless otherwise.

“If we identify the need to join the party, we shall join and we shall let you know when and what to let you know,” he said.

Abed Bwanika, a member of DP bloc said the question of who their presidential candidate will be has been fully settled and is non negotiable.

Bwanika said in the current situation Bobi Wine provides the best opportunity to change this government.

“We have negotiated long ago. We have consulted the people of Uganda who have the voice and we have agreed that Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu will be our presidential candidate,”he said

However, the secretary general of DP, Gerald Siranda, warned any member who intends to stand under another symbol that isn’t of DP that they would have left the party automatically.

“Initially we have seen posters with DP/People Power which was ok because by nomination you would be DP or independent but now with National Unity Platform, the moment you go and get nominated under NUP, you would have dropped DP automatically,”he said.