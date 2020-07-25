Police have spoken out on the arrest of four Radio Simba presenters on Friday morning from the station premises in Bukoto, Kampala.

The four presenters known for their stage name Bizonto, loosely translated as “the foolish) including Ssabakaki Simon Peter, Julius Sserwanja, Mercel Mbabali and Gold Kimatono recently released a satirical skit in which they mentioned several heads of government institutions denoting how they all hail from the western part of the country.

In their skit, the group mentioned President Museveni, Electoral Commission, UNRA, Uganda Prisons, URA, NSSF, Ministry of Finance, ISO and CMI bosses.

However, according to the spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Police Force, Charles Twine, the group had been arrested for recording and sharing the video with the potential of causing hatred and unnecessary apprehension.

“Police also noted that some of the videos had threats of attack on government, and individuals upon which we timely came in to avert the situation. Whereas Uganda Police Force is cognizant, and indeed respect freedom of speech, the public should take note that such rights are not absolute especially when it is likely to lead to or prove imminent unlawful acts,” Twine said in a statement.

The police warned other members of the public that they won’t hesitate to apprehend them in case they are found in breach of the law.

“Uganda Police Force in due process of exercising our mandate, shall not hesitate to take action against errant characters who disguise in the entertainment industry to cause grave threats to the security and stability of the country. We strongly discourage such criminal acts and we call upon the general public to fathom our actions, and join us in the fight against such acts which may bleed to vicious crimes.”

The CID spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of Saul Kamya Muro also known as Baryanengwe for recording a “threatening and savagely fierce” video.

Following the arrest of the Bizonto, fellow comedians have started a campaign aimed at advocating for the right of their colleagues and demanding for their immediate release.