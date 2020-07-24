Three contacts to previously confirmed cases in Kampala have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The three, according to the ministry, were part of the ten new cases of Covid-19 that were announced on Friday.

“Out of the ten confirmed cases, four are truck drivers, one is a contact to a confirmed case from Lwengo District, one was an alert from Namisindwa District while three are from Kampala and one is a returnee from South Sudan,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services in the Ministry of Health said.

According to Mwebesa, the case from Namisindwa is that of the index death that occurred on July, 21, 2020.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed the first Coronavirus death in Uganda as being of a 34-year-old Ugandan female and resident of Namisindwa district who presented with Covid-19 like signs and symptoms

The deceased who had fever, dry cough, headache and difficulty in breathing was admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday last week where she was treated for severe pneumonia before she later passed on.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country are now at 1,089 while total recoveries stand at 975, after excluding recoveries of foreigners and refugees.

Uganda has recorded only one death since the first Coronavirus case was reported in March.