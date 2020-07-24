Staff members attached to Joy Hospice health center III in Mbale District where the 34-year-old COVID-19 suspect died have cried out over lack of food and essentials.

20 members of staff were quarantined at the facility after the said patient died of COVID-19 while isolated at the facility.

The staff members made an outcry through the hospital head who called upon health officials and district officials to settle their plight.

State Minister for Primary Health Care, Joyce Moriku Kaducu confirmed the outcry and said she was getting in touch with authorities in Mbale District to resolve the crisis.

Yesterday, Uganda registered her first COVID-19 death, a 34-year old woman and resident of Namisindwa District.

The deceased who had a fever, dry cough, headache, and difficulty in breathing was admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday last week where she was treated for severe pneumonia.

She was early this week on Monday transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, in Mbale district where she was isolated but here, the condition deteriorated and passed on Tuesday at around 2:00 am.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said they had collected samples and taken them to the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe for testing and it is where it was confirmed that she had died of Coronavirus.