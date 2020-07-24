The People Power Movement together with its new political wing, the National Unity Platform(NUP) have unveiled their regional youth coordinators, who will coordinate the upcoming youth elections at the end of this month.

While unveiling the group, the leader of NUP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said the new formation needs at least 900 youth leaders countrywide.

Kyagulanyi said for a long time they have faced criticism with several people referring to them as lacking sense of direction due to lack of a formal legal platform to engage in democratic process of elections in the country.

“You have heard many leaders accusing us that we are going into the democratic exams without an examination centre. Well now I am glad to inform you once again that we have a centre number,”he said.

He said they can only exercise their power when they are organized as the National Unity Platform because power is nothing without control.

Kyagulanyi expressed his willingness to continue working with other political parties to create new political alliance to ensure that the people of Uganda are liberated.

“We have been in touch and we will continue to be in touch with our brothers and sisters from different other platforms, “he said.

Kyagulanyi urged the youth to reach out to the voters noting that a decision made determine the change they need to see in the country.

“This journey is going to be tough, they will intimate you, they will beat you, imprison you. They have already killed some of our comrades and I know they will kill few more of us but I am convinced that we shall win, “he said.

The youth leaders’ Coordinator in People Power/NUP, Francis Zaake, said they will do what it takes to have a candidate in every elective youth position in the country.

He said each village is required to have 9 youth leaders to participate revealing that in total they need 900 youth leaders in the country.

“Young people out there I want you to know that this is our time to take position from the village level up-to the number of parliament because we already have the president (Robert Kyagulanyi)”he said.

The national youth elections are set to take place on July 27 to choose youth leaders from village committee across the country.