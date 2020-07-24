President Museveni has acknowledged that there is gap between skills acquired and demands among the youth in the labour market.

Museveni made the remarks during the Mastercard Foundation virtual launch of the Young Africa Works Strategy Uganda as a bold commitment to enabling opportunities for young people.

The Young Africa Works Strategy Uganda will also provide an opportunity to young Ugandans especially women to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

The discussion was featured on NBS television on Thursday.

Museveni said government welcomes the efforts of the MasterCard Foundation as an important partner in skilling the youth to equip them with skills and wealth development.

“I wish to thank the leadership of the MasterCard Foundation for inviting me to this virtual launch of the Young Africa Works Strategy. I commend them for the efforts towards youth empowerment and transformation of Africa over the last decade,”Museveni said.

He said since 1986 when the NRM came to power, the party has followed the principle of prioritisation in addressing the major setbacks to socio-economic development.

“The Young Africa Works Strategy is in line with the work our government is doing to achieve a healthy, educated, and prosperous nation. The leadership of the NRM is always committed to offering the most appropriate cure to our issues,”he said.

Museveni said many of the imported products can be produced by the young people because the country is losing a lot of jobs and offering it to others by importing things that can be produced her by youth.

“Once we stop this haemorrhage of buying what we can produce here, we will create many jobs for the youth. We don’t have food shortage but we remain with a shortage of money in the homesteads and jobs,”he said.

The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, said MasterCard Foundation has supported students of which 75% are girls by offering tuition, accommodation, and other education needs.

“On behalf of the education sector, I look forward to the new chapter with the MasterCard Foundation. I want to assure them that this program finds the education sector ready to do business,”she said.

“I believe we can safely say that the MasterCard Foundation is a faithful friend to Uganda. They have provided quality education to over 6000 students in Uganda,”she added.

The president and chief executive officer MasterCard Foundation, Reeta Roy, said Africa is quickly becoming home to the world’s largest workforce, with 375 million young people expected to enter the job market by 2030.

“With the right skills, these young people will contribute to Africa’s global competitiveness while improving their lives and those of their communities,” said Roy.