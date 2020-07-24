The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to explain why government intends to shift the construction of the Heritage Centre from Jinja City to Entebbe Municipality without the consent of the leaders from the area.

Chairing the Thursday Parliamentary session, Kadaga wondered how a Heritage Centre that was donated to the people of Busoga by the Indian Prime Minister is now being shifted to Entebbe.

During his state visit to Uganda in 2018, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced several areas of engagement with Uganda among which included two lines of credits for the construction of electricity lines and substations worth $ 141 million and training of Uganda People’s Defense Force in various Indian Army Training Institutions

The other contribution to Uganda was the establishment of Mahatma Gandhi Convention or Heritage Centre at Jinja where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed in the Nile

But in a Thursday, Bunyole West legislator, James Waluswaka, informed the House that to their dismay government is planning to shift the construction of the International Convention Centre from the Source of the Nile in Jinja to Entebbe Municipality.

This compelled Kadaga to summon Rugunda over this project arguing that this could cause chaos in Jinja in case it’s shifted without the consent of the leaders from the area.

In the same sitting the legislators also wondered why government has been slow in implementing some of President Museveni’s pledges with some taking over 30 years without being fulfilled.