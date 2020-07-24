Budaka District Council Chairperson Arthur Waako Mboizi has blamed Members of Parliament for the District for failing to ably represent the people in the August House, this he says is because of their inability to express themselves in English.

Mbozi is the latest personality to declare his intentions to vie for Budaka county member of Parliament seat come 2021.

The seat is currently occupied by Kezekia Mbogo.

Mboizi made the declaration Thursday at his leafy hotel which he hopes to unveil next month as his political command center.

The seasoned politician who boasts of a vast experience in local governance leaderships having served as LC 1, LC 3 district councilor, and district chairman says the current MPs of Budaka are naive on governance dynamics.

“Our MPs even don’t know how to speak English or even laugh in English so how do you expect such person to articulate issues affecting the constituency at the floor of Parliament?” he posed.

The philanthropist Mboizi who is popularly known as “Katalo” says when he steps at Parliament precepts the first issues for him to agitate for his constituent’s will be a reorganization of agriculture, educational system and balance trade.

“I can’t go and lobby for a fruit factory yet my people don’t have mangoes needed at the factory where will they benefit from? He added.

On scientific campaigns, the flamboyant Mboizi who has been district NRM party chairman for 15 years says he is ok with whatever mechanism electoral commission will come up with.

Over 10 people have expressed intent in taking up the seat.