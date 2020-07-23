Uganda has registered its first Coronavirus death, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“A 34 year old Ugandan male, resident of Namisindwa district who presented with Covid-19 like signs and symptoms,” the Ministry of Health tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased who had fever, dry cough, headache and difficulty in breathing was admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday last week where she was treated for severe pneumonia.

She was early this week on Monday transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, in Mbale district where she was isolated but here, the condition deteriorated and passed on Tuesday at around 2:am.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said they had collected samples and taken them to the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe for testing and it is where it was confirmed that she had died of Coronavirus.

“In addition, findings at postmortem showed features of acute pneumonia; findings that are consistent with COVID-19 infection,” said Dr.Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services.

Dr. Mwebesa said that contrary to earlier reports, the deceased was a Ugandan, adding that 30 contacts have so far been quarantined.

The development comes at a time when government has gradually eased the lockdown which was imposed in March.

On Tuesday, boda bodas were allowed to carry passengers whereas arcades were reopened for business.

President Museveni last month said he should not be blamed for any Coronavirus death in Uganda because he has advised Ugandans but many have ignored the advice.

“Ugandans don’t want to wear facemasks or observe social distance because they claim nobody has died of Coronavirus. If you are waiting for someone to die, you will get it. We have given you all the information to protect yourself. We don’t want to beg you please,” Museveni said while addressing the nation during the Heroes Day celebrations

“Ugandans are taking Coronavirus as a joke and waiting for presidential directive and police to force them to wear facemasks, social distance. When I pass through town, I see people are not bothered. They say, after all, nobody has died. When you die, don’t say Museveni has not told us. There is nothing we have not told you.”

The president insisted that Ugandans should stop being laxity because the virus kills and has no cure or vaccine as of now.