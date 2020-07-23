The Spokesperson of the People Power movement, Joel Ssenyonyi has clarified on the future of the People Power as a movement following the launch of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

On Wednesday, the People Power principal and presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine launched the NUP as a political wing of the People Power movement ahead of 2021 general election. The launch attracted several questions, with many asking if the political pressure group had now rebranded as a party.

While speaking on the NBS Morning Breeze however, Ssenyonyi said that the People Power movement will remain as it was and the NUP will just be used as a ‘vehicle’ that will give their candidates a symbol and identity in the forthcoming elections.

Ssenyonyi said, “Several political parties approached us on this matter. Initially, we didn’t want to start out as a political party. We wanted to embrace everyone who was advocating for change but time came, and we needed to respond to this question of having a political party.”

Ssenyonyi said that as of Monday, over 10,000 people had picked forms for People Power but were concerned about the symbol they were going to use on the ballot paper.

“Ugandans were yearning for this. Slowly but surely, we shall help the rest of Ugandans understand why we took this direction,” Ssenyonyi said.

Adding, “We knew who we were and still know who we are. The Movement stays; it is not a political party. People Power has acquired a vehicle and a symbol. There is still a lot in the bag. We surprise people with good deeds.”

Where does the new formation leave People Power leaning candidates who are already members of other parties?

Ssenyonyi said candidates can still be affiliated to the People Power movement without being in the National Unity Platform.

Ssenyonyi added that, “In a few days, we shall be unveiling the People Power Alliance with different entities. Therein, we have the National Unity Platform. We shall sit and agree on a couple of things with the rest of the members.”