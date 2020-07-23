John Kibalizi John and Richard Oyel

The Democratic Party has welcomed the formation of National Unity Platform as party led by Robert Kyagulanyi, saying that now People Power is a coalition of all political parties.

Speaking on behalf of the DP, party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde said the move is also good for the founders of People Power because they can now sit at the “table of political parties” (currently IPOD) as NUP which they couldn’t as People Power which is not a registered entity.

Mbidde congratulated Kyagulanyi for his steadfastness comparing him to a frog that set out to climb a tree and closed its ears to all criticism and ridicule until it reached the top. Better known as Bobi Wine the musician, Kyagulanyi joined politics barely three years ago and was underrated until he won the Kyadondo East by-election.

He went on to lead campaigns for other opposition candidates who won in four constituencies until he was beaten grievously in Arua by security forces who also killed his driver, Yasin Kawuma.

“Now he is at the top of the tree, he must keep closing his ears to detractors and continue climbing higher,” Mbidde said.

The DP Number Two says People Power is now a coalition where Presidents General of different parties including the one of NUP can meet to draw strategies to wrest power from Yoweri Museveni.

Mbidde who is a lawyer clarified that the creation of NUP is not a loss to the other parties but is instead a gain for now they can consolidate their efforts to push for change. He also says now nobody can go to People Power and claim to represent the DP, because all participating parties will be sending their officials delegations to People Power.

For his part, a jubilant Robert Kyagulanyi has laughed off Norbert Mao’s reference to People Power as a school without an examination centre number, saying, “We now have a centre number!”