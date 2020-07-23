Ruling NRM party leaders in Teso region have endorsed President Museveni as the sole candidate in the forthcoming election and Capt.Mike Mukula as party Vice chairperson for Eastern region.

The motion to endorse the two-party leaders was moved by John Richard Edeket, the NRM chairperson for Katakwi district and seconded by other members at a function held at Soroti University on Wednesday.

“The performance of the above persons in the party within Teso subregion and Uganda as a whole has been outstanding and noted in the following areas , peace, road infrastructure, rule of law and economic prosperity of our people,” the NRM leaders said.

Speaking at the function, Capt.Mike Mukula warned the NRM supporters against fighting each other.

“On several occasions, people from the East have been known for pulling others down. The president has been appointing many of our colleagues in government but it is our own brothers who always pull them down,”Mukula said.

He asked members to always make sacrifices for the party.

“We should take examples of some of father prominent political parties of the world where members are committed to do whatever is possible to keep the party progressing. I don’t have any office or funding from the party but that doesn’t stop my love for it.”

The NRM electoral commission last week released the party’s roadmap for its primaries and currently, candidates are picking nomination forms after which candidates will be subjected to a vetting process by the Central and National Executive Committees.

Elections are set for August 7 and 8, 2020 at the party’s national delegates conference.