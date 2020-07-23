President Museveni has reappointed former KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike to the Ministry of Gender as a state minister for the elderly and people with disabilities, a docket that has been empty for years.

Kanyike had last month been nominated by President Museveni to the Kampala Capital City Authority as director gender, community service, and production replacing Ms. Harriet Mudondo.

However, in a turn of events, Kanyike’s name was taken off a list that was submitted to the Public Service Commission for appointment on July 21, 2020.

Although no reason was forwarded for skipping Kanyike’s name, it was later discovered that the former Lukwago deputy had been appointed a minister.

In a letter by Parliament Clerk Paul Wabwire, Kanyike’s resume has been sent to the appointments’ committee for vetting already.

The letter indicates that Kanyike, a presidential nominee for the ministerial post will interact with the committee on Tuesday next week at 10:00 am.

Following Kanyike’s nomination last month, She was given an ultimatum by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to turn down Museveni’s job.

Lukwago argued that Kanyike’s previous position was far more superior than one which Museveni had initially appointed her to.

However, on June 18, Kanyike resigned her position a City Hall and was consequently replaced by FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura.