Prophet Elvis Mbonye, the leader of Zoe Fellowship, has said it is very sad and unfortunate to see people glorifying and praising “science” instead of quoting the word of God.

Mbonye said during a live Facebook session on July 22 that instead of quoting science, all issues should be referred to the written scriptures because not everything that befalls human beings is certainly brought by God.

“Not everything that presents itself is true, not every manifestation that we hear, watch about in the media is as it is, a lot has been masked, a lot has been hidden and God has sent me to cast light about,”he said.

Mbonye said it will be very disheartening if God happens to come and find his people are being taken away by logic and deception surrounding covid19.

“We need to identify the all issues about coronavirus, if it is brought by God then submission is needed in this point in time and if it is brought by the devil, people should take a stand and fight it,”he said.

He said the effects of the pandemic had created a negative impact in the lives of people where many lost jobs, businesses among others but worship places are are still closed hence they can’t run to God.

“Science is taking over God, will you quote science ahead of God? Thank God that not everyone is falling prey to the deception that is taking place in the world,”he added.

He said this is the time for the people to be awakened because God is rising up to confront the enemy.

“We thank God that not everyone is falling prey to deception that is spreading across the world.Don’t let your faith be distorted by what is taking place. The task of the enemy is to destroy faith,”he said.

He said people who don’t believe in God have chosen to attack the men of God hence becoming the agent of devil.

“They become an agent of the devil, an agent of the devil is the one who cries out his agenda and the primary aim of the devil is to attack faith because faith is the revelation of God,”he said.

He said that time has come where the truth will be seen as a lie in this modern era.