Local Online grocer and retailer Minute 5 continues to impact the online retail space in Uganda with a number of new innovations rolled out recently.

Key among them is the first of a kind market day that will begin at the end of this month ending on the first day ofthe next month.

This according to Minute 5 CEO Paul Katumba will be running for the next 6 months. “The most interesting thingabout the online market day promotion is the fact that customers will be able to get groceries at hugely discountedprices during the market day. Small scale farmers will also be given a platform to sell their produce directly toconsumers and earn better sales margins as a result.”

Customers to be rewarded

With thousands of transactions and deliveries successfully completed to customers around Kampala, online grocer Minute 5 is taking its relationship with customers to a new level.

Every month selected outstanding customers will be rewarded with shs.100,000 each worth of free groceries delivered to them by the company’s CEO personally and his team.

Expansion to new markets

In a bid to reach more customers and serve them more speedily and reliably, Minute 5 has expanded into newmarkets in the city suburbs bringing on board many new vendors and suppliers as a result. This will also enable do deliveries much faster from these new markets to surrounding suburbs.

The new markets on board include Kansanga, Bunga, Kyaliwajala, Najeera, Kiwatule and Buwate markets.

Transactions eased

To further entrench their goal as a company which is ‘Bringing the market to you,’ they have now made it possible for customers to order direct through their improved web site www.minute5.ug where you can now place your orders and make purchases.

One can also place their orders through Minute 5’s social media platforms that is Facebook and WhatsApp.

With payments made easy through mobile money, Airtel money, pay Pal, visa and mastercard payments, the options for customers are now much more.

One can also place their orders for Minute 5 groceries and pay through the Xente app.

Projections going forward

“We expect a growth in customers of about 200% as the promotion picks up towards the end of the month. This will turn into repeat buys and grow the retailer’s loyal customer base over time.”

The plan is to also use this promotion to collect data which Katumba says the retailer will use to improve service delivery to consumers of groceries on line because they will be able to understand their tastes and preferences better.

Going Forward

Minute 5 is looking at covering the entire city with its convenience services when it come to purchase of groceries.

The company will also expand its services across the country’s major towns over the next 5 years as it consolidates it’s position as a major player in online retail with a focus on groceries and personal delivery.