The State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza has picked nominations forms to stand as the National Resistance Movement second Vice-chairperson.

The position is currently held by Rebecca Kadaga and she recently picked nomination forms to stand again.

Speaking on Wednesday as she picked forms at the party headquarters Namuganza said it is high time for the youths to take over affairs of the ruling party.

“We the young people should have space within our party. They should not be moving away to join other groups like People Power. They should have space within their party, “Namuganza said.

“The elders should continue to advise and guide us but we must fill these positions as youths so they can be in the backyard and guide us.”

Namuganza said his emphasis will be on strengthening grassroot mobilization for the ruling NRM party, adding that it is her time to serve in the top organ .

“Young people should participate actively in democracy and party activities. I am here to raise their voices and as they participate in decision making of the party (at CEC),”Namuganza said.

Kadaga has held the position of the second NRM Vice-chairperson for over 10 years but battle lines have been drawn again with Namuganza after recent face-offs and battles for supremacy over Busoga affairs where both come from.