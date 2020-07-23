Former Makerere University Research Fellow and social media critic Dr. Stella Nyanzi has insisted she belongs to Forum for Democratic Change, dismissing her subscription to People Power’s new wing, National Unity Platform.

Nyanzi who picked nomination forms from the People Power Movement for the position of a woman MP Kampala City, also reiterated she still belongs to the Movement but not their party.

“I belong to the Forum for Democratic Change. I belong to People Power. I do not belong to the National Unity Platform. Any more questions? Nyanzi said.

Nyanzi’s comments come after Bobi Wine and his People Power pressure group launched a political vehicle (NUP) to see their flag bearers unattached to any other political party.

The development means that many people who have been claiming to be from other opposition parties but attached to people power will have to decide to either quit their mother parties or stand in the next elections as independent candidates.

It also means that whoever comes under the flagship of People Power, cannot do so, except under the National Unity Platform.

Nyanzi has been moving from position to position. On July 6, 2020, she picked nomination forms for the Forum for Democratic Change Party and was duly indicated as a runner in the woman MP primaries.

“I am now a nominee for the FDC primaries for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament. I am racing hard for that FDC flag,” Nyanzi said after FDC nominations.

On July 17, Nyanzi backed by supporters went to pick nomination forms from people power offices.

“This is a pressure group and they have always told us that. So there should be no issue for me to use FDC and People Power,” Nyanzi said.