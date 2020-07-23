The Vice President and MP for Bukoto County Central constituency, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has said he is still strong to serve his area in parliament.

On Thursday, several incumbents and aspiring National Resistance Movement MPs started picking forms ahead of the party primaries.

Speaking at the party Electoral Commission headquarters on Ssekandi said he was back to present himself to be able to be given the mandate for another time to represent his electorates in parliament.

“I am here because I am a Ugandan and doing what every responsible Ugandan would do at the moment.

Ask as to whether it is not the right time to allow the young generation take over leadership in the constituency and at all levels in the country, Ssekandi downplayed the notion.

“I don’t know what you mean by young generation and age at which to serve. What I know is that I have the capacity to continue serving my area to the best of my ability,” Ssekandi said.

“I am here because I am capable. I don’t know which age at which one is capable of leading. You can be young and not capable but at the same time you can be old and not capable.”

Other MPs

According to the party roadmap, online expression of interest and picking of nomination forms for Woman MPs and directly elected MPs runs from today until July 31 and between August 10 to 18 will be nominations.

Speaking after picking forms, Minister of State for Labour and Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Mwesigwa Rukutana said he wants to return to parliament so as to accomplish the job he started.

“I want to return to parliament for people I have represented since the Constituency Assembly. I want to fulfill my programs to the people of Rushenyi,” he said.

Other MPs who picked nomination forms on Thursday included; Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo (Orungo County), Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo (Luuka district woman), Nakiwala Kiyingi(Bukomansimbi), Moses Magogo(aspiring for Budiope East) and Dicksons Kateshumbwa( aspiring for Sheema Municipality.

Others are Beatrice Anywar(Kitgum Municipality), Beti Kamya(Rubaga North) and Ronald Kibuule among others.