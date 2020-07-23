Former Commissioner for Customs at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Dicksons Kateshumba was one of the people who picked nomination forms for the ruling National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) on Thursday.

Kateshumba was at the party headquarters flanked by supporters at 9:00 am. He is aspiring for the Sheema Municipality MP seat, which is currently occupied by Tumwesigye Elioda.

Behind Kateshumba, FUFA president Moses Magogo was arriving in the company of his wife.

Magogo is aspiring for the Budiope East MP slot, which is currently occupied by Geoffrey Dhamuzungu.

The NRM road map indicates that between today and tomorrow, Members will express interest by picking nomination forms for Woman MPs, directly elected MPs, LC 5 chairpersons, and city mayors.

On August 10-11, nominations for the said above positions will take place, but first, there will be a national delegates conference to elect presidential flag bearer, national chairperson and vice-chairpersons on August 7.

Tomorrow (July 24), the NRM will be voting for Special Interest Groups (SIG).

“We are going to conduct these elections in all villages,” NRM EC chairman Tanga Odoi.

Meanwhile, on next Monday, the party will nominate its sole Presidential Flagbearer, Yoweri Museveni.