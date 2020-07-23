Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has expressed his displeasure and disappointment at the National Resistance Movement(NRM) for neglecting him at the time of crisis after spending over 10 years working for the party.

While appearing on NBS Uncut, Mayanja said he has done a lot for the ruling party for the last 10 years but it seems it doesn’t care about him anymore.

“I am not happy with NRM, I am so disappointed in the NRM. I have worked for NRM for the last 10 years campaigning for President Museveni,”he said.

He said he has received all forms of insults to the extent that bottles were hurled at him while performing on stage but all these are not put into consideration.

“What hurts me is that I was unable to carry on with my singing career because of NRM. I was attacked on stage because of the party yet music is my business,”he said.

He said that he has managed to remain in NRM without crossing to other parties for money but it seems the party has failed to understand his situation.

“Have you ever seen me running to other parties looking for money like other artists? The issue is not about money because I didn’t join NRM because of money but I just want my money that I worked for because I am a musician, “he said.

Mayanja said he was expecting to get some financial support from the party but nothing has come.

“I need money, I want to solve my problems, the truth is that I need Money. Singing is my business. If you can’t sympathise with me, it means you don’t care about me. It is very difficult to work for the party that doesn’t love you,”he said.

Big eye said he demands NRM over Shs 270 million for performing at President Museveni’s campaign rallies back in 2011.