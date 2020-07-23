Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has turned around and now claimed that fellow socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White is not sick, but rather pretending.

Bad Black said that Bryan White could be pretending to be sick and trying to play a political game. She claims that the socialite should be sent Local Defence Unit (LDU) officers to get him out of his bed with canes.

The socialite in a live video on her social media platforms indicated that she was furious over being ‘used’ by Bryan White who played on her emotions of sympathy.

“He is playing the victim; he is not sick. I wanted him to get better, but which patient makes a phone call while on lie support?” Bad Black posed.

“We are trying to collect money to take him to the hospital because he does not have it. I asked him if we can fundraise and he said I go ahead, when we started fundraising he called and said he is fine and still has money,” she added.

The socialite said that the comments from Bryan White have made her double-check if the former money bags is actually faking to be ill.

“That means whatever I saw when I went to visit him was state-managed. I called Gashumba (Frank) and he also confirmed Bryan White is not sick, he is depressed because they withdrew his police officers and he is broke,” she said.

Bad Black accused Bryan White of trying to remain relevant, which she claims is a very hard thing to do.

“I love Bryan White so much but he is hiding his political issues in us. If he playing on our minds everyone should be told. When I visited him he was claiming to be badly off and could not speak, now he speaks on the phone that easily,” she claimed.

She advised the socialite to get up and go make money.

“He just wants to see Museveni. If he is not sick, let him wake u and accept brokenness. He should go work,” she added.

On Monday, Bad Black paid a courtesy visit to Bryan White and she shed tears on seeing his conditions.

She started bashing the government and president Museveni for Bryan White’s predicament. She

said she will not support NRM’s Museveni because of Bryan White’s condition.

“I have refused to return to NRM because of such things. Museveni should leave the statehouse and see the conditions of such men. It is better to support Bobi Wine and die poor and contented than claim to support Museveni and still suffer,” she said.

“Museveni has withdrawn his security and now someone can do harm to Bryan White. Does Museveni want to say he does not know Bryan White? Has he not called him to state house before? Cant, he take him to Nairobi for treatment?” she posed.

Bad Black is no stranger to controversy, recently she crossed to people power before crossing back to NRM and later crossing back to people power in a space of one week.