A group of 48 Ugandan nationals and legal residents who had been stranded in Germany, Austria, Poland and Vatican on Tuesday returned home successfully.

The group included government officials, academics, students undertaking various exchange programs, official staff of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ Uganda) German Corporation for International Cooperation and others who had traveled to for various reasons returned home aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Earlier, they had been seen off at the Frankfurt Main International Airport by Uganda’s Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Marcel R. TIBALEKA, Ms. Margaret Ossettov, Ms. Claire Adihambo and other Mission Staff.

The Ambassador thanked the Ugandans and other legal residents for their patience they exhibited during the difficult times they have endured as a result of the pandemic and wished them a safe journey.

Government last week announced the resumption of repatriation of Ugandans who are stranded abroad after being halted for over two weeks.

Over 500 Ugandans have returned for the past one week since the resumption of the services.

Several Ugandans previously stranded in South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, UAE, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Sudan and Turkey and India among others have so far been repatriated.

Government had indicated that a total of 2300 Ugandans stranded abroad due to the current Coronavirus pandemic will be repatriated.