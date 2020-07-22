The NRM vice chairperson for Northern Uganda,Sam Engola,has said that President Museveni will always be the sole candidate of the party because he is an exceptional leader.

His remarks came shortly after President Museveni picked nomination forms for the positions of NRM chairman and party flag bearer in the 2021 general election. Museveni has been in power for 34 years.

Engola said whoever dares to challenge Museveni will always lose miserably because everyone supports him.

“In politics, there is what they call respect.We all respect president Yoweri Museveni as our chairman and as a good leader and if you try to contest against him, you will lose badly because everybody who supports NRM supports president Museveni as our chairman,”he said an interview.

Engola said because of being a good leader no one has ever tried to contest against him.

He explained that the respect given to President Museveni should not be misinterpreted as fear because anyone is free to contest against him.

“So there is no one who fears President Yoweri Museveni but we respect him. Opposition has been contesting against him and no one is arrested,”he said.

He said one of the reasons why Museveni the is right person to represent the party is because he went to the bush with 27 people but now NRM has over 11 million people supporting it.

“This is because of him. He is the only person with the vision for the party and he will be the only one and I am telling the truth, “he said.

He said Museveni is becoming stronger everyday because nobody challenges him therefore he is the right person to hold NRM flag.

“If you are doing good work, people don’t challenge you but if you are doing a bad job, people will always challenge you, “he said.