The Makerere University School of Public Health-Resilient Africa Network (RAN) Innovation lab with financial support from Ministry of ICT and National Guidance is set to host 2020 ICT innovation Katale virtual event.

The event will take place live on Friday 24th July, 2020 from 10:00am and will be broadcast live on facebook, as an open event for the general public.

RAN was allocated 14 innovation projects under the second cohort of the National ICT Initiatives Support Program (NIISP).

“With our partners at United Social Ventures, innovators have been taken through an intense incubation program that included business and enterprise development training, development of a business model, and development of a market and user-outreach plan,”an official said.

According to the officials, teams were also offered one-on-one coaching and mentorship support and given specialized attention during the Covid-19 pandemic partial lockdown.

The 2020 ICT Innovation Katale Virtual event is the culmination of all these efforts.

An official said they feel it is a good time to showcase these innovations to potential scaling partners and to the broader public will be future clients and users of these homegrown digital solutions.

“Selected teams will be invited to pitch their ideas live and engage with potential partners. We will also have a plenary to discuss what needs to be done to support and facilitate the success of more ICT-based startups,” said one of the organisers.

The public is urged to use the hashtag #RANICTKatale to post about the event on various social media platforms prior to and during the virtual event.

RAN is a multidisciplinary innovation development lab that leverages the creativity and talent of entrepreneurs, scholars, faculty and communities to develop and scale innovative ideas.