By Ahmed Wetaka

Dear Editor,

Allow me respond to a story titled “Muslim Lawyers Ask Mubajje (correct spelling is Mubaje) to Resign” published in New Vision on July 10th, 2020. In the said article, the leadership of the so called Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association under Hakim Lubega demands that the Mufti resigns for allegedly selling off Muslim property and being a divisive figure.

This coming from people who are expected to be the elite of the community is shocking but not surprising. Lubega and his clique appear to have a personal vendetta against the person of the Mufti since this isn’t the first time they are making such bogus demands.

As lawyers, Lubega and his group should know that the rules of justice demand that all accused persons have a right to a fair hearing. So Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association can’t play the role of complainants, the jury and executioners. I don’t remember a time when Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association has sought audience with any of the administrative structures of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

Now, if they feel too important to engage with UMSC and seek clarification on the issues they accuse Mufti of doing, what moral authority do they have to demand the Mufti’s resignation? That speaks volumes about their intentions and motives.

Two, blaming the Mufti for the actions of UMSC is also a sign of ignorance on the part of the so called lawyers about the internal operations of UMSC. According to the UMSC constitution, management makes proposals, which are channeled to the Executive Committee for discussion and approval.

The Mufti is an ex-officio on the executive without voting rights. The Mufti only implements the resolutions passed by the executive, joint session and General Assembly. So if there is anything that the association feels displeased with they can’t blame the Mufti because his role is implementation.

I am also wondering why Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association hasn’t showed up when there is critical need of their services. So many Muslims have been locked up on trumped charges and tortured. I am yet to hear where these good lawyers have represented or helped to fight for the rights of these Muslims. They only show up to poke UMSC. Is this the sole role of this association?

Lastly, I want to sound a word of advice to Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association and any other professional Muslim body out there. Professional bodies worth their name help build their communities. They offer the necessary support through capacity building, professional advice and resource mobilisation where they can. You don’t take sides because the association should be an umbrella for all people.

The stance of Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association, whose membership is even unknown to Many Muslims, is partly to blame for the absence of serious associations of Muslim professionals. Many choose to stay away from them because of underhand methods used by a few people to drive their sinister agenda.