President Museveni has accepted to adjust curfew time that previously ran from 7pm after several complaints from members of the public.

“We have decided that curfew starts at 9pm and ends at 5:30am. Boda bodas however stop operating at 6pm,” Museveni said.

“The boda bodas must stop at 6pm because they were being used for crime.”

The development comes on the heels of several complaints from members of the public about the 7pm curfew time that has seen many caught on the wrong side of the law.

Many people, especially motorists have found it hard to maintain the curfew time since government eased the lockdown and allowed both private and public transport to return on the roads.

Several people have had their vehicles impounded by police for failure to beat the curfew time because roads clogged with traffic jam as owners of private and public transport vehicles return home.

Members of Parliament recently asked government to revise the curfew time because many members of the public have been caught on the wrong side of the law.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga reasoned with the legislators and directed the parliamentary task force on Covid-19 to look into the matter and report back to the house.

“I watched on TV last evening and there were hundreds of cars at police stations and roadblocks. I think Police should try to be considerate and the president will have to look into it. This is something which has to be discussed,”Kadaga said in May.

Government imposed a curfew between 7pm and 6:30 am as one of the measures to deter crime during the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in March.