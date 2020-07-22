The Ministry of Health is investigating the death of a 34-year-old female who passed on Tuesday at a clinic in Mbale City.

The deceased, a Kenyan national married to a Ugandan in Mbale was admitted to a clinic in Mbale where she presented COVID related symptoms.

“At the time of her first admission, she presented with COVID-19 related symptoms that included fever, headache, and difficulty in breathing,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Samples have already been obtained from the body and are currently being tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe,” the ministry added.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health has already dispatched a team of experts to conduct further investigations, whose results will be communicated to the country.

In April, there was a scare after two patients died while in isolation at Lacor Hospital in Gulu

However, the Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed results of the 2 suspected COVID-19 cases