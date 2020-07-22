Rebecca Kadaga has declared her intention to retain her position as Speaker in the next parliament.

Kadaga made the revelations after picking nomination forms at the NRM electoral commission where she will be contesting for the second deputy national chairman for NRM, a position she currently holds.

Kadaga has been Speaker of Parliament for two terms. Before that she served as deputy speaker for 10 years.

A day earlier, Kadaga’s deputy Jacob Oulanyah had said that it was time for Kadaga to give way.

Kadaga said women need to not only be represented on the CEC but the position requires a strong willed candidate to be grounded in issues that affect them. She said from her perch as a speaker, she is the best qualified for the position.

Earlier on Kadaga, deputy Jacob Oulanyah also picked nomination forms for the NRM vice chairperson, northern region, a position he has been interested in before.

Oulanyah said this time he will not be stepping aside to give way for any interested candidate even for current deputy chairman Sam Engola.

Engola said the best person will win.