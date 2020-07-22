The Ministry of Health has kicked off yet another rapid assessment survey to ascertain the Coronavirus prevalence among Ugandan communities.

Speaking at the flagging off of the exercise on Wednesday, the Minister for Health, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng said that following the easing of the lockdown, there has been increased mobility hence the need to check prevalence of the virus among communities.

“It is now evident that there has been Covid-19 infections in the community and some areas seems to be more affected than others. At this juncture, Uganda’s Covid-19 response is at a critical stage where the status and foci of the community transmission need to be urgently determined so as to pride information that will guide further epidemic control measures,” Aceng said.

Targeted groups

According to Aceng, the latest mass testing exercise will target 10,000 Ugandans who will be asked to provide information about themselves but also their nose and throat swabs collected for testing.

The exercise will see communities at the border crossing points including URA staff, agents, immigration officers and traders tested.

Road law enforcement officers including the army and police, health care workers, taxi drivers, boda boda riders (both motorbikes and bicycles), sex workers, factory workers, fishing communities, slum areas and the elderly above 60 years of age will be targeted during the survey.

“A total of 11 districts including Masaka, Kyotera, Rakai, Adjumani, Buikwe, Gulu,Amuru, Ntungamo, Isingiro,Kakumiro and Kasese have been targeted as guided by the number of infected individuals,” Aceng said.

The health minister explained that the mass testing exercise will be aimed at estimating the proportion of active Coronavirus infections among the high risk population groups in the targeted districts.

Uganda’s Coronavirus infections are at 1072 and 958 of these have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country.

President Museveni on Tuesday evening said that the strict measures including the lockdown that government put in place have contributed to the country’s success in the Coronavirus fight.