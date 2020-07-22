The Minister for Trade, Amelia Kyambadde has reiterated that the government will not open arcades that have failed to comply with the health guidelines to avoid COVID-19.

Amelia said in a statement that different arcades that fail to satisfy the set Standard Operating Procedures in the Central Business District of Kampala will remain closed indefinitely.

She also maintains that besides the SOPs, the arcades must satisfy structural requirements which include among others; Availability of screening points, entry and exits points’ plan, availability of CCTV cameras, an isolation room, and visible posters on use of masks and social distancing.

Also, arcades must have all shop owners and attendants registered and must provide proof of proper waste management for both liquid and solid waste.

The arcades must clearly indicate social distancing labels, strings, and tape to control human traffic.

While delivering his address yesterday, President Museveni also added on measures to have arcades opened, citing that these must have temperature guns at entrances, enough toilets, no people in corridors and all customers must have their details captured.

The president revealed that only 110 of them over 230 arcades have complied with the guidelines and can be opened henceforth.

“Noncomplaint arcades shall be re-inspected and if found fit, they will be opened, none complaint arcades will remain closed indefinitely,” Kyambadde reiterates.