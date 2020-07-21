The state has filed an application in which it asks court for protection measures for witnesses who are going to testify in the pretrial case of the Kaweesi murder suspects.

“My Lord, we have filed an application for protective measures for witnesses during the pretrial,” Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lino Anguzu who is leading the prosecution team told court.

He however refused to divulge more information about the application arguing that it is ex-parte that it will be between them(prosecution) and the judge at the right time.

“We are seeking for protective measures for witnesses but it will be heard between us and the judge and not even the defence will be allowed.”

The state prosecutor also told court that they have disclosed 95% of the evidence they intend to use in the pretrial to the defence lawyers, adding that they are let with physical exhibits that they want to be inspected before they are disclosed.

The trial judge, Justice Duncan Gaswaga adjourned the matter to August 17,2020 for the pretrial to begin.

Case

AIGP Kaweesi, 43, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the morning of March 17, 2017, as he left home at Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb alongside his driver Godfrey Wambewo and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

A total of 22 suspects were arrested for having a hand in the gruesome murder but only eight have been committed to High Court for trial.

The eight people indicted for the murder include Abdulrashid Mbazira, Aramazan Higenyi, Yusuf Mugerwa, Bruhan Balyejusa, Joshua Kyambadde Magezi, Gibriel Kalyango, Yusuf Nyanzi, and Shafik Kasujja.

However, two of the eight are currently on remand at Luzira on other charges and follow proceedings via video conferencing.

They are also accused of aggravated robbery and carrying out acts of terrorism.

The group is represented by Anthony Wameli, Geoffrey Turyamusiima and Hamza Ssekidde.