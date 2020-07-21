Police has started investigations into circumstances under which three cabinet ministers and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine allegedly held illegal rallies which contravene the Covid-19 guidelines.

The ministers include; Jane Ruth Aceng (Health), Ephraim Kamuntu (Justice), and the State Minister for Kampala, Benny Namugwanya Bugembe.

Police said NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern region Captain Mike Mukula is also under probe after he held a meeting in a church in Mbale.

While addressing journalists on Monday, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga,said the force’s electoral and political department has opened case files against these political actors under their different political affiliations.

“They are going to ensure that they summon each and everyone of those that came out strongly to start compagining during this period and holding grassroots campaigns where they invite a number of people,”he said

Enanga said the force is gathering evidence under its cyber department so that the material can be used during the process of interrogation.

In circumstances where officers are seen escorting some of these politicians to conduct rallies, Enanga said each individual officer will be held liable.

To harmonise position on the issues of public gathering, Enanga tasked the Electoral Commission to be clear on the don’ts and dos of candidates during this period ahead of general elections.

He also warned political parties that have started creating para militia groups to stop.

“There are political groups that are coming up with recruitment of militia whom they claim will oversee the votes during elections. First of all the use of militia is not allowed. It is prohibited. There is no regulatory framework supporting the creation of militia groups as far as elections are concerned,”he said.