The National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Monday handed over its national voters’ register containing over 11 million names to the party’s electoral commission in preparation for the upcoming party primaries.

While handing over the register, the NRM deputy secretary general, Richard Todwong, said the party has got a total of 68,734 polling villages and each will be given two sets of the registers to be used in the series of their party activities.

“We told you last time that our party holds elections from village level. Uganda has a total of 68,734 villages.These are the polling stations for NRM and these are the villages where we shall send two sets of registers,” he said.

He said these registers will be used during the party internal elections since its going to be conducted by lining up.

” We are handing over to our electoral commission 11,933,793 voters of NRM. Our membership of course is bigger because we always register those from 16 years and above,” he said.

Todwong also cautioned all members especially the aspirants to adhere to the guidelines otherwise they risk being disqualified.

“We also want to warn our members, we need to exercise restraint. We are not going to condon indiscipline. We are not going to condon violence and any malpractice during the process. Should we find you involved in these, definitely you as a candidate will face the law,”he warned.

The vice chairperson NRM electoral commission, John Arimpa Kigyagi assured the members that the internal party activities will begin on Thursday this week and we start with elections of NRM chairpersons and special interest group representatives .

He said the expectation is going to be too high despite their choice of lining up promising maximum transparency since the mode of conduct will be justified by observance.

“This work is not easy. You know what we went through but we assure you that we are going to conduct elections peacefully .We will not to break the laws of Covid-19,”he said.