Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party vice chairman for Eastern Region, Mike Mukula has responded to People Power pressure group head, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine over allegations that he held a meeting in Mbale without following Special Operating Procedures against COVID-19.

Yesterday, Bobi Wine accused Mukula of violating standards by holding a meeting of NRM members in a church in Mbale.

Mukula has however refuted the claims by Bobi Wine, further indicating that his meeting followed all required procedures including seeking permission from police and deploying a full-time doctor at the venue.

“We have had excellent consultations in Mbale City for Bugisu regional Dec NRM meeting in accordance with approved guidelines passed by parliament to brief the leaders on the road map,” Mukula said.

“The meeting observed the health protocols, sanitized, temperature gun, masks, police permission and cover, doctor present, secluded area, community hall, etc,” he added.

He called upon Bobi Wine and his supporters to “please ignore fake news” and seek for the truth of what exactly happened.

This comes as police start their investigations into circumstances under which Bobi Wine and Mike Mukula held illegal rallies that contravene the COVID-19 health guidelines.