Security policy analyst cum diplomat, Michael Katungi Mpeirwe has announced his bid to stand for Butemba constituency seat in Parliament on the ruling NRM party ticket in the forthcoming election.

Pentagon Innocent Kamusiime is the current Member of Parliament for Butemba county in Kyankwanzi district.

Speaking while announcing his candidature, Katungi said he has come with a wealth of experience that will help transform Kyankwanzi but also propel President Museveni’s gospel on wealth creation.

“Kyankwanzi district as part of Luwero Triangle has always remained a cradle of our resistance movement and a strong supporter of NRM revolution. It is the reason I am here to settle and contribute to the development of the area that is home to NRM,”Katungi said.

“I have always been a passionate advocate for economic inclusion and improving household income for all Ugandans for over 20 years. I feel my experience and attained skills are an essential tool to empower and uplift the communities of Butemba constituency and Kyankwanzi district to ultimately improve their household incomes and join the rest of the country as we march towards a middle-status country.”

President Museveni has in the recent years been preaching the wealth and job creation in various parts of the country and according to Mutungi, he would help propel the gospel further.

He said that problems like low prices for agricultural products, bad roads, and high illiteracy rates have held Kyankwanzi district back but he insists it is high time someone changed the status quo.

“I experience these challenges first hand and relate to every negative sentiment that arises out of these problems. I have noticed that this has led the community to believe that this is their normal life and that development is out of reach for them,” Katungi says.

“However, I have learnt that immediate intervention is required to change mindsets for the community to realise that progress and development that favours even the lowest income household in the community is possible.”

Profile

The Makerere University Political Science graduate completed his officer Cadet Course at the School of Infantry, Jinja, in 2001.

He also attended the George Marshall European Institute of Security Studies, Germany, where he graduated in 2012 with a Postgraduate Diploma in Terrorism and Security Studies.

Katungi has also served as a Security Logistics Officer at the African Union Commission, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and is currently the acting Head of Security and Safety Division, African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He will however battle with the current Butemba county MP for the NRM flag in the forthcoming ruling party primaries set for next month.