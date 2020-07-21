Musician and Kampala lord mayoral aspirant, Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has said he now believes that God speaks through Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

In a 15-minute documentary commemorating ten years after the 2010 twin bombings that shook Kampala Kampala, the singer said that he remembers that a month before before the attacks Mbonye had warned that something grave was about to happen but no one listened to him.

“Unfortunately, in Uganda people joke about many things. I remember reading the prophecy of the bombings but you know people don’t take some things seriously. I want us to learn that God can instill his power through people. If Prophet Mbonye prophesied something and it happened, it means that God passes his message though people like him.”

In the attacks that claimed more than 70 people, Chameleone said he lost some friends including a bouncer. He said it was unfortunate that places of worship remain closed yet people need prayer during these trying times of Covid-19.

It is not clear why Chameleone chose to lavish praise on Mbonye at this time but some suspect he could be trying to court his followers.

Joseph Kabuleta, a presidential aspirant and a pastor concurred with Chameleone saying that at the time of the attacks many people were skeptical about prophecies.

“I had been at fellowship for a month and Prophet Mbonye talked about it. I was getting into the knowledge of all this prophetic thing. I am sure if the fellowship had been more understanding about the message, we would have taken it seriously. I think the powers that be now listen to the prophecies,” he said in the documentary.

In the documentary Kasuku Isaac Katende, a prominent radio personality, said Prophet Mbonye’s powers should not be underestimated because he has foretold so many things and they came to pass.

“If he [Mbonye] says it will happen and then it happens, it means there is something unique about him. Have you ever wondered why he is able to sit 5000 people every Tuesday and they are youth? This means there is something he is doing that other people are not doing.

One of the survivors of the attacks, Judith Akakwansa said she was astonished to know that Mbonye had seen this coming.

“This message was out there although it wasn’t received by everyone,” she said.