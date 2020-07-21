The Ministry of Health has now excluded foreign truck drivers who were treated and recovered in Ugandan hospitals among its daily recoveries tally.

This, according to a statement from the ministry is to help them iron out the discrepancy which saw Covid-19 recoveries in the country exceed the total cumulative number of confirmed cases on Monday.

“The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that Uganda has now excluded foreign truck drivers who were treated and recovered at our hospitals among our recoveries tally,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the revised tally, Uganda is now counting a total of 958 cumulative Ugandan recoveries, to date. The number is now down from 1,071 recoveries that included non nationals and refugees as reported yesterday.

According to Dr. Henry Mwebesa, who is the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health, whereas Uganda was not adding confirmed cases of foreigners to its tally, the recoveries of such cases from foreigners and refugees were being added on the recovery tally which brought up the discrepancy.

The Health ministry also announced 3 new cases of Covid-19, sending the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 1,072.

The confirmed cases, according to the ministry, were all from truck drivers who arrived via Elegu, Malaba and Madi Opei Points of Entry.

“Nine (9) foreign drivers, 8 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean tested positive for Covid-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted,” the ministry.

Uganda has so far tested a cumulative total of 250,029 samples since the pandemic was announced in the country.