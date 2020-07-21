Veteran journalist Jeff Koinange has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Citizen TV anchor on Monday said he is currently asymptomatic, adding that he was doing well and his family was safe.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am doing Good. No symptoms…and my family is fine,” he tweeted.

Koinange said all his close contacts had been informed and that he was in self-isolation. Koinange also urged Kenyans to stay safe.

“All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I am in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services management for its support. Stay safe and God bless!”

Koinange’s fans and political leaders took to his social media pages to wish him a quick recovery.

Former IEBC commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe led Kenyans in sending messages of goodwill.

“Get well soon, Jeff,” Akombe tweeted.

“You’ll be fine my brother,” renowned media personality Willis Raburu posted.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr also wished the journalist quick recovery.

“Get well soon,” tweeted Mutula.

“All the best buddy. You are in my prayers.” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen added.

Two days ago, another Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo tested positive but said he was fine.

The journalist said he found out his status after undergoing testing at the Nairobi Hospital.

“I didn’t have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs,” he told the said.

“I am fine and have my appetite as before. You might even think I am pretending.”

Letoo urged Kenyans to be careful and adhere to the containment measures put in place to combat the disease.

KBC and Media Max owned K24 TV have announced in the past week that some of their employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

