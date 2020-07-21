The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed City tycoons Mohammad Allibhai, Pradip Nandlal Karia and Minex Nandlal Karia to appear before the Parliamentary committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of the departed Asians properties despite their constitutional petition over the matter in question.

This comes after the three tycoons petitioned Kadaga protesting their appearance to defend their acquisition of the over 1500 departed Indian properties given their constitutional petition.

Early this year, Allibhai, Pradip Karia and Minex Karia petitioned Kadaga challenging the invitation to appear before the select committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises investigating the alleged illegal acquisition of the departed Asian properties under the Custodian Board.

The three had argued that Parliament’s investigation of the matter would be a contempt of the Constitutional Court, breach of the rule of the law and violation of the sub judice rule.

But responding to their letter, Kadaga said there is no breach of the rule of law as Parliament was the first to interest itself in the matter.

She said the tycoons wasted time to run to court in their effort to block the investigation.

“You must appear before the committee,” Kadaga ordered.

The three are accused of illegally acquiring 1500 properties said to be for the departed Asians. Most of these properties are said to be in the prime areas of Kampala.

One of the tycoons, Pradip Karia is the chairman and managing director of Property Services Limited that developed more than 420 houses in Butabika (Royal Palms) under his firm Nationwide Properties.

Today, July 21, the committee is set to interface with the Kampala district land board to understand how some of the Asian properties were sold to certain individuals.