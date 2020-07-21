Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black paid a courtesy visit to indisposed former tycoon and fellow socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White, and she broke down at seeing his plight.

Bad Black paid the visit to White on Monday. The latter has been bed-ridden since last month when Parliament started issuing summons to him over alleged reports he was sexually assaulting the different girls in his house.

On arriving at Bryan White’s residence, Bad Black lamented his condition.

“I used to think he has malaria, but what I have seen is worse. He is terribly sick; he is on oxygen. He can not talk, or sit up, even people who come to inject him can not locate any muscles,” Bad Black claimed.

“I am really praying that he gets better. He has been good to me, some of us can not forget where he picked us from,” Bad Black said and broke down.

According to Bad Black, the former money bags was her stronghold when the ‘world had stopped.”

Bad Black claims that Bryan White constructed a house for her mother and also gave her some upkeep when she was completely hard up.

“I got money and spent it stupidly, it is Bryan White who came and told me to build a house for my mother and get her out of a mud and wattle house. He paid the money for construction and also gave me some money to get me back on my feet,” she said

She said she will not support NRM’s Museveni because of Bryan White’s condition.

“I have refused to return to NRM because of such things. Museveni should leave the statehouse and see the conditions of such men. It is better to support Bobi Wine and die poor and contented than claim to support Museveni and still suffer,” she said.

“Museveni has withdrawn his security and now someone can do harm to Bryan White. Does Museveni want to say he does not know Bryan White? Has he not called him to state house before? Cant, he take him to Nairobi for treatment?” she posed.

The socialite also lambasted Jose Chameleon and his brothers for forsaking the socialite alongside other people who benefited from Bryan White.

“Where are all the people who used to be at this house looking for his money? Where is the Mayanja family? Those ones can not even come out now to support Bryan White,” she said.